Yankees Land Athletics Infielder
The New York Yankees are bringing some infield depth into their minor league system.
On Sunday, the team announced that they claimed left-handed hitter CJ Alexander off waivers from the Athletics and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The A's recalled Alexander from their own Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas on May 23, and he hit .176/.176/.176 over 17 plate appearances with the club.
He was later optioned back to Triple-A on June 4 before being designated for assignment a day later so that the Athletics could open up a 40-man roster spot for right-handed pitcher Michael Kelly, who was returning from the ineligible list following a suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.
Alexander, who will now occupy a 40-man spot with the Yankees, was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
He was dealt to the Kansas City Royals in July 2022, and he made his major league debut during the 2024 season. The 28-year-old batted .125/.125/.125 over eight trips to the plate for the team.
Alexander was DFA'd last August, and the Athletics scooped him up off waivers. He slashed .194/.326/.278 in 43 plate appearances during spring training this year while posting an .857 OPS in Triple-A.
