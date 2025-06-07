Aaron Judge Continues Making History for Yankees
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is in the midst of a dominant run that has put him in rare territory.
Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Judge has the second-highest batting average (.397) in MLB history among players who have hit 20 or more home runs in their team's first 62 games of a season.
He only trails Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby, who was batting a ridiculous .427 with 21 homers for the 1925 St. Louis Cardinals through 62 games. He'd go on to win the first MVP Award of his career that season with a slash line of .403/.489/.756 alongside 39 long balls and 143 RBIs.
Yankees legend Lou Gehrig's start to the 1927 campaign places just below Judge on that same list, and he too proceeded to win MVP that year with a .373 average, 1.240 OPS and 173 RBIs.
Mickey Mantle, ranking fourth on the list with a .392 average in 1957, won his second-straight MVP Award that season while batting .365/.512/.665 with 34 home runs.
Judge is on pace for one of the most impressive seasons of the last 25 years, if not longer. The 33-year-old, who won the second MVP Award of his career in 2024, is currently leading all of baseball in average, on-base percentage (.495) and slugging percentage (.759) while ranking third in home runs with 21 and fifth in RBIs with 51.
In the Yankees' series-opening 9-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, Judge went 3-for-5 with his 17th double of the campaign.
The fact that he is within shouting distance of an illustrious .400 average, a mark that hasn't been reached in a full season since Ted Williams did so in 1941, is a testament to just how talented of a player Judge truly is.
No player besides Barry Bonds has closed out a year with an OPS above 1.200 during the 21st century, and yet Judge has a real shot of accomplishing that feat as well.
There's still a long way to go this season, but what Judge is doing on a nightly basis for the Yankees is almost unheard of across baseball's long and storied history.
