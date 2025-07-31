Yankees Linked to Blockbuster Trade with Marlins
The New York Yankees have two big needs ahead of tonight's MLB trade deadline: relief and starting pitchers. Now, one analyst has suggested the Yankees fill both needs in a trade with an NL East team.
Fansided writer Christopher Kline connected the Yankees to the Miami Marlins for a blockbuster trade that would land the Pinstripes two right-handers: starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and closer Anthony Bender. In exchange, Kline proposed that New York send three prospects to Miami: RHP Bryce Cunningham (the Yankees' no. 5 prospect), C/1B Rafael Flores (8) and RHP Thatcher Hurd (21).
"The Yankees add two big-time arms in Cabrera and Bender. Starting depth behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodón has been a problem all season with Gerrit Cole out of commission. Cabrera, 27, is enjoying his best season to date with a 3.35 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 94.0 innings," he wrote. "Bender, meanwhile, ranks among the best closers in the National League with a 1.83 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 44.1 innings."
New York's biggest need ahead of today's trade deadline is for pitchers, both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen. Injuries have plagued the starting rotation, with Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt both out for the entire 2025 season to undergo Tommy John surgery. Luis Gil hasn't played one game in the majors since he was injured in spring training, though he's projected to start this weekend against, ironically, the Marlins. As for relief pitching, the Yankees have been shaky at best. They haven't been able to nail down a for-sure closer, instead opting to play a rotation that includes Luke Weaver, Devin Williams and Tim Hill limited to about one inning each.
The Yankees have been linked to all sorts of names, from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar to Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. If they can one-stop shop the Marlins, it could be a good move to secure both needs before the deadline ends.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!