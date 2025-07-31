Yankees Could Deal Closer in Shocking Trade Proposal
As the 2025 MLB trade deadline draws closer, the New York Yankees could make a wild trade, sending a consistent member of their bullpen to a new team right before the buzzer rings. Fansided writer Thomas Carannante suggested the Yankees could deal relief pitcher Luke Weaver, in spite of his fairly consistent performance in an area where the Pinstripes have been struggling.
"The Yankees are rumored to be willing to listen on relievers on expiring deals," Carannante wrote. "Weaver, who has seen a considerable drop-off from last year, is one of those arms. And if the Yankees aren't contending, there's no need for them to hold onto their back-end bullpen options. They obviously don't want to tear it all down, and Weaver still remains a hopeful extension candidate, but the Yankees could get value for him now, make do the rest of the way, and look to re-sign him in the offseason if this all materialized."
Weaver had been having an excellent season, even getting the closing pitcher job from Devin Williams back in April, but has been struggling ever since he came back from three weeks on the IL due to a hamstring injury. His ERA is currently 3.18, which isn't exactly show-stopping, but is his third-lowest of his career, which began in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Relief pitching is one of the Yankees' biggest needs before the trade deadline ends at 6 p.m. on July 31. While New York has added three position players in Ryan McMahon, Amed Rosario and Austin Slater, they'll likely need to add to both the bullpen and the starting rotation to contend for a spot in the 2025 playoffs. With top arms Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt out for the season, it's possible that Weaver is dealt for better depth in the starting rotation, now that the Yankees' infield and outfield have been bolstered by other trades.
