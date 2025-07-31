Yankees Lose Elite Closer to Padres
The New York Yankees have struck out in their pursuit of yet another elite reliever traded at this year's deadline.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the San Diego Padres have acquired right-handed closer Mason Miller and left-handed starter J.P. Sears from the Athletics.
Passan added that the prospect package heading back to the A's includes shortstop Leodalis De Vries, whom MLB Pipeline ranks as the No. 3 overall farmhand in the league, as well as three pitchers.
Miller, who is under club control through the 2029 campaign, has logged a 3.76 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings this season. The 26-year-old also averages 101.1 mph on his fastball, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal noted that San Diego may consider stretching him out to become a starter, much like he was when he first came up in 2024.
Sears, a former Yankees prospect who was traded to the A's at the 2022 deadline for Frankie Montas, has recorded a 4.95 ERA across 22 outings and 111 innings this year.
Rosenthal reported on Wednesday that New York expressed interest in Miller, though the organization was hesitant to send away some of its young pitching talent for him.
Now, the Yankees will have to look elsewhere for the relievers they so desperately need before 6:00 p.m. EST.
