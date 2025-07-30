Yankees Lose Cardinals RHP Trade Target to Mets
The New York Yankees are going to have to look elsewhere for a new closing pitcher, because St. Louis Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley is on the move: and not to a team Yankees fans will be very happy with.
According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the New York Mets are finalizing a deal to send shortstop Jesus Baez, right-handed pitcher Nate Dohmand and right-hander Frank Elissalt to St. Louis in exchange for Helsley.
Helsley is throwing a 3.00 ERA in 36 innings across 36 games in 2025. While that number is his third-highest career ERA, he has the capabilities to be even better, throwing a 1.25 ERA in 64.2 innings in 2022. Helsley has been with the Cardinals ever since his debut in 2019 and has a career 2.67 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.
Helsley being off the trade market might just mean bad news for the Yankees, who have less than 24 hours to make any and all final trades before the MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. on July 31. Relief pitching is one of the Pinstripes' biggest needs this deadline. The bullpen, which includes Devin Williams, Luke Weaver and Tim Hill, has been struggling to close games out, leading the Yankees to lose their lead on the AL East to the Toronto Blue Jays. In addition to relief pitching, New York is also trying to secure a starting pitcher to add to the rotation.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!