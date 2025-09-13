Yankees Starter Shines Despite Bizarre Stat Line
Suzyn Waldman made a funny observation as Luis Gil gutted through a disjointed performance that the New York Yankees desperately needed. She called it one of the most bizarre stat lines by a pitcher you will ever see. The legendary voice for the Yankees wasn't wrong.
Gil refused to bend in a pivotal game against the Boston Red Sox, a team that had beaten the Yankees all year. He tossed 53 strikes in 93 pitches and had an even strikeout-to-walk ratio, with four strikeouts and four walks. Not only did Gil somehow throw six shutout innings, but Boston went hitless against him. What makes that more remarkable is that he survived two passed balls and a balk.
It was surprising not to see Boston drop a crooked number on Gil's head, given how the season has gone. Alex Cora's Sox has a .779 OPS against the Yankees as a team. This is the first time they have failed to capitalize on any openings the Yankees gave them.
After the game, Gil remarked on his spotty command.
"I had a lot of pitches," Gil said. "It's around the amount of pitches where usually you get taken out of the game. What you have to do is be more in the zone find a way to be more economical to maybe get a shot to do something like that in the future."
Boston's most significant moment to deliver severe damage against Gil was in the fifth inning. The former Yankees farmhand Carlos Narvaez walked on five pitches. Gil couldn't find the plate. A passed ball sent him to second, and Gil walked David Hamilton in six pitches next. His command was bad there, too, throwing four straight balls after starting with a 0-2 count.
It was here that Gil did not falter. Nate Eaton, who would later homer off of Fernando Cruz, popped out to Jose Caballero. A balk then put both runners in scoring position, and despite having Gil firmly on the ropes, Ceddanne Rafaela struck out swinging on a medley of 93 MPH changeups that teammate Devin Williams would be proud of. He exited the jam when a sharp 97.1 MPH line drive from Jarren Duran found Giancarlo Stanton's glove.
The fifth was almost as ugly an inning as a Yankee pitcher has had at Fenway since Brooks Kriske in 2021. Gil had multiple passed balls, multiple walks, and a balk, but somehow, the no-hit bid survived that inning. Gil roared off the mound after the final out, delighted with his work.
Gil understood his assignment, even if he was far from perfect.
"Where we are in the division right now, everything is so tight," Gil said. "All these games are so important for us, and we want to keep doing the best we can, and keep things right there. You want to find a way to just contribute."
Despite Gil's illogical, manager Aaron Boone stated that this is the best his young starter has looked all year.
"Tonight I thought he was the best he's looked," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "His stuff was good, and he was able to get big outs. To buckle down in the fifth and hold them at bay there was big. Hopefully, this is another springboard for him where he can get it rolling and get in rhythm."
The Yankees left with a win, but Gil also owns a .99 ERA against the Red Sox. They just haven't figured out a way to beat him. Game one may have been Boston's best chance.
