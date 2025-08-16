Yankees Getting 'Old' Luis Gil Back
The New York Yankees faced a devastating blow back in March when starting pitcher Luis Gil was placed on the 60 day injured list with a right lat strain he sustained during spring training. Now, Gil is back on the mound for the Pinstripes and only getting better.
Gil had the best start of his 2025 season last night in the Yankees' 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. In 5.1 innings, the 27-year-old threw four strikeouts, three walks, four hits and one run. After a rocky start to his season, Gil brings his ERA down to 5.14, with a 1.64 WHIP. It's a clear sign that he's capable of regaining his dominance, something the Yankees have been sorely missing during a several-weeks long slump.
Gil's first two starts back in the majors were rough ones. On August 3 against the Miami Marlins, he threw five hits and five runs, all of them earned, in less than four innings for an ERA of 13.50 and WHIP of 2.70. Of course, the first game after a long break due to injury cannot have the same expectations for a player who just last season was AL Rookie of the Year. His second start was better, coming on August 9 against the Houston Astros. There, Gil played 5.1 innings, throwing a 7.27 ERA and 1,85 WHIP. It's clear from the numbers that things are snapping back into place for the second-year starter.
The Yankees have sorely needed Gil back in the starting rotation. Both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are out for the remainder of the season, with both pitchers undergoing Tommy John surgery. While Cole has been injured since March and is expected to return before the 2026 regular season, Schmidt won't be back until midseason.
With Gil back in fighting shape for the starting rotation and relievers Ryan Yarbrough and Fernando Cruz beginning their triple-A rehab assignments this week, there's no telling what the Yankees can do as the regular season comes to a close. They'll need that pitching prowess to take on several series against the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, who lead New York in the AL east.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!