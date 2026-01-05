Yankees Could Make Surprising Swap With Mets

Luis Gil and Mark Vientos had similar 2024 seasons despite being on separate ends of the baseball. Both young players looked primed for long careers with both the New York Yankees and Mets.

Gil won Rookie of the Year honors that season. He bore the ace cowl for Gerrit Cole as the Yankees' big-game righty started the season on the shelf. Gil pitched to a 3.50 ERA in 151.2 innings and struck out 171. In 29 starts, he pitched into the sixth inning or later 10 times. There were some rough patches throughout the season, but he was Cole-esque when the Yankees needed him to be.

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In Flushing, Mark Vientos became one of the bright spots for the OMG Mets. In 111 games, he hit 27 homers and drove in 71 runs. Vientos shone in the playoffs as well. He had massive hits off the division rival Philadelphia Phillies, and at the end of the season, he gave the Mets reason to believe that he was a part of the future of the infield.

Underperforming in 2025

While both flourished in 2024, their 2025 performances were lacking. Gil was unhealthy for most of the year, and when he did come back, his strikeout numbers were way down. The pitcher who struck out more than a batter per inning had been relegated to pitching to contact. He had a lackluster 6.47 K/9 after it being 10.15 a year prior.

For Vientos, He hit 17 homers and drove in 61 runs in 121 games. His 132 wRC+ in 2024 dipped to 97 last season.

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) celebrates with fans after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Their futures are both uncertain, so this is why NorthJersey's Pete Caldera made a bold prediction for the two New York teams. It involves both Gil and Vientos, the two young players that both organizations may be down on for now.

Let's Make a Deal

"At the MLB trade deadline, the Yankees and Mets make a rare blockbuster deal, swapping Yanks starter Luis Gil for third baseman Mark Vientos," Caldera wrote for NorthJersey.

It would be interesting to see where Vientos would find playing time if this were to happen. If it is the trade deadline, he would likely platoon with Ryan McMahon or Ben Rice. If this does happen, though, something probably went wrong with the way the Yankees projected their infield.

Either Rice had a sophomore slump of his own, or McMahon stayed the course as a player who has never hit above a 100 wRC+ in his entire career, despite having excellent peripherals under the hood as far as exit velocity and barrel rate go. If one were to place bets, it would be McMahon whom Vientos takes the most reps from.

