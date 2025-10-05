Yankees' Luke Weaver Reveals Reason Behind Struggles
For a second-straight outing in the playoffs, New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver was crushed by the opposing offense.
After allowing two earned runs without recording an out in Game One of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, ultimately resulting in a Yankees loss, Weaver headed out to the mound in the bottom of the seventh vs. the Toronto Blue Jays in Game One of the ALDS.
Weaver Struggles Again
The Blue Jays were holding onto a tight 2-1 lead, but they jumped all over Weaver and eventually knocked him out of the game while scoring three runs off him.
Toronto would go on to win by a score of 10-1, and Weaver inferred that his struggles are a result of attempting to fix his pitch-tipping.
"There's been a lot of internal factors. I don't want to get too crazy into it, but there's been adjustments I've have to make based off of things that people are seeing," Weaver said, per video from SNY. "It just hasn't really lined up. It's been pretty late in the adjustment period and it's just not lining up out there.
"I don't really feel like myself. I don't feel like my mind is completely clear to go out there and attack. I do feel physically strong, I do feel mentally strong overall. I just think there's just some factors that are building up and I'm just not executing at the clip I want to."
Aaron Judge backed him up postgame as well and let it be known that his confidence in Weaver isn't wavering.
"Things haven't gone his way, but everybody in this room has confidence in him to go out there and do his job," Judge said. "He's been a special piece of this team since he came over here."
Set to reach free agency this offseason, Weaver was among the best relievers in the league with a 1.05 ERA over 25 2/3 innings before sustaining a hamstring injury in early June.
Since returning later that month, Weaver simply hasn't been the same pitcher. He was incredibly effective in August with a 1.23 ERA, but September saw him fall back down with a 9.64 ERA over 9 1/3 frames.
Given his two performances in the playoffs thus far, Weaver may no longer be in manager Aaron Boone's circle of trust as the Yankees look to overcome their early ALDS deficit and advance to the ALCS for the third time in four years.
