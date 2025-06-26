Insider Warns Yankees Fans About Trade Deadline
The MLB trade deadline could be much ado about nothing for the New York Yankees. That's according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
July 31 is the last day for teams to upgrade their rosters for the stretch run. The New York Yankees figure to be among the most aggressive buyers as general manager Brian Cashman shops for a third baseman and bullpen help. But Kirschner says fans shouldn't hold their breath.
"Brace yourself for the possibility that this trade deadline might be a dud," Kirschner wrote. "There are too many teams still in the mix. Maybe that changes in a month, but in the expanded playoffs era, we’ve seen organizations would rather hold or buy than sell."
As a result, it could be slim pickings for Cashman during the next five weeks. The team to watch, according to Kirschner, is Arizona. "If the Diamondbacks sell, Eugenio Suárez should be the No. 1 target for the Yankees," Kirschner wrote. "One issue with Suárez is many teams with better prospects will likely be interested in him. Do the Yankees have enough to land what could be the best player available? "
Suarez, a former All-Star, is fourth in the majors this season with 25 home runs and leads the National League with 67 RBIs. The 33-year-old slugger will be a free agent following the season.
The Diamondbacks (41-38) enter play Wednesday 7 1/2 games behind the first- place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. But Arizona is only 2 1/2 games back in the NL Wild Card standings. Should the Diamondbacks pass on holding a fire sale, Kirschner said the next team for the Yankees to monitor is Colorado.
"On a lesser level, Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon could be an option," Kirschner continued. "He kind of fits the Yankee mold. He hits the ball extremely hard, is a good defender, and would frustrate the hell out of the fan base because he strikes out a lot."
The Rockies are undoubtedly looking to sell as owners of the worst record (18-61) in MLB. So it's very possible McMahon already has one foot out the door. He's hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last four seasons, earning his first All-Star nod last season. This year, McMahon, 30, is hitting .225 with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs.
But unlike Suarez, McMahon is under contract for two more seasons. He's scheduled to make $16 million each year before hitting free agency following the 2027 season. McMahon signed a six-year, $70 million contract extension in March 2022.
