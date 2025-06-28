Yankees Rumors Heating Up for Rockies Infielder
The New York Yankees are exploring options at third base, and may just find themselves picking one up from the worst team in baseball.
ESPN writers Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan revealed the top 50 trade candidates ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31, as well as teams they'd suit well. Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon came in at number sixteen, and could do well on the Yankees.
"McMahon is on pace to keep his four-year 20-homer streak alive, with above-average power, patience and third-base defense, but a more middling contact rate and baserunning value. He has two years and $32 million remaining on his contract after this season," they wrote.
As the deadline looms closer, the Yankees continue to be linked to McMahom, being named the top landing spot for him by multiple insiders.
Colorado is 18-60 on the season, an abysmal record that is a whopping seven games behind the next-worst team, the Chicago White Sox. They'll surely be willing to trade a player the Yankees could use now for better prospects or draft picks down the pipeline. New York is known for their willingness to absorb big contracts to win, and McMahon could be no exception.
This has been a challenging season at third base for the Yankees. Jazz Chisholm Jr., who typically plays second, has been doing a passable job, but isn't perfect (though his offensive production has taken off since return from injury at the beginning of the month.
From the depth chart, Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day injured list, while Oswald Peraza isn't performing well enough offensively to justify a starting spot. DJ LeMahieu is also listed, but has been playing second for the most part this season. If the Yankees can get additional depth at third, whether it be McMahon or one of the other options McDaniel and Passan suggested, it would definitely help them reach the World Series for a second year in a row.
