Yankees Named Top Landing Spot for Two Cardinals Players
The New York Yankees are likely to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline once again this year, and the St. Louis Cardinals could be one of their biggest marketplaces.
ESPN writers Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan ranked the top 50 MLB trade candidates, as well as which teams they'd be a fit for. The Yankees were named the best fit for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, with a 30 percent chance that the Cardinals would actually be willing to trade him. Arenado ranked 21st out of the top 50 trade candidates.
"Arenado is around a career best in strikeout rate, and he's still an above-average defender, but his power and patience are both trending down to around the worst of his career. He's still a solid starter but no longer a star, and the team taking him on a deal would still have to pay him like one. Potentially complicating any deal: a full no-trade clause," they said.
Given that New York has had a looming question mark at third base all season and that Arenado is slashing .251/ .313/ .405 this season, he'd make a fine addition to the dugout. One of Arenado's fellow Cardinals made the list for the Yankees too: right-handed closing pitcher Ryan Helsley.
"Helsley had the fourth-best WAR among relievers last season and is in a contract year now but has been notably worse this season" McDaniel and Passan wrote. "His stuff and locations are pretty similar, but the main difference is his fastball is getting hit hard — with one byproduct being his spiking home run rate."
Similarly to Arenado, Helsey has about a 30 percent chance of being dealt by St. Louis. However, he ranks a little further down the list at 23rd, and the Yankees wouldn't be the best fit for him. Helsey is offering a 3.67 ERA this season in 27 innings across 27 games. Given the struggles the Yankees have had at closer this season, with Luke Weaver just recently back frm injury and Devin Williams unable to perform at the level New York needs him at, Helsey might just add necessary depth.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!