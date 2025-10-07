Yankees May Have Caught Blue Jays Pitch Tipping - Again
Though it couldn't save them from a second humiliating defeat, the New York Yankees may have caught onto some pitch tipping by a Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in Game 2 of the ALDS, but signaled their finds more subtly than usual to one another.
Blue Jays Pitch Tipping?
According to the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips, Aaron Judge appeared to relay pitch information to Ben Rice from second base, specifically Seranthony Domínguez's splitter. In this instance, Judge merely tapped his helmet — a departure from the jumping jacks fans are used to.
"Video would suggest Andy is correct, as Aaron Judge can been seen tapping his helmet on 3 straight splitters from Seranthony Domínguez during Ben Rice's at-bat yesterday, which ended in a walk," Phillips wrote.
"This is less obvious than the flapping motions the #Yankees did all season, which I wrote about earlier this month [...].
Again, tipping pitches through natural means is legal, something the Yanks are good at, and something the #BlueJays know the Yanks are good at."
Not the First Time
Back in early September, after a Yankees victory over the Blue Jays brought out some seriously obvious communication from Yankees on base, Blue Jays coach John Schneider commented on the Yankees' talent for taking advantage of tipped pitches.
“They were relaying (pitches).. they're good at it," Schneider said. "Max has got to be a little bit better, you know it was obvious on the changeups. [...] It's fair game, the whole...Major League Baseball knows the Yankees are good when they've got something. Maybe I'm the only one that's going to say it publicly, but we have to do a better job of making sure we're not giving anything away.”
"At the end of the day you've got to be tight, you've got to make pitches, but yeah it was pretty clear [Cody] Bellinger was giving it to Judge and Judge was giving it to Rice."
The purported relaying didn't grant the Yankees the advantage they wanted, as they now face a three-game do-or-die gauntlet with the Blue Jays at home.
