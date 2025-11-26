Top Yankees Prospect Could Be Major Trade Chip

The New York Yankees' No. 2 prospect, Spencer Jones, was a sought-after trade piece at this year's trade deadline. The Yankees refused to trade him for anyone but Paul Skenes at the time, but could their tune change this offseason?

Jones may not have a role on the 2026 Yankees, at least if they play their cards right. Their entire 2025 outfield could be coming back, with Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham locks and free agent Cody Bellinger considered likely to return (depending on who you ask). Jones has made the 40-man roster, but if he doesn't have the right stuff to be called up in the spring, the Yankees could leverage his potential for some of their other offseason goals.

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) is congratulated after he hit a home run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In his recent Yankees mailbag, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic responded to an anonymous fan question about how likely Jones is to be traded, and he shared that it appears to be on the table.

"Everything short of a starting job in the outfield on Opening Day appears on the table for the 24-year-old," Kuty wrote. "The educated guess here is that the Yankees hold him into spring training to see what he’s got. (If Jones isn’t around, it’s because he’s been used as a piece of a major trade, and it’s too early to predict that.)"

"Jones had a breakout 2025, crushing 35 home runs between Double A and Triple A. But the 35.4 percent strikeout rate has to be terrifying. For reference, Ryan McMahon led the majors in strikeout rate at 32.3 percent. That’s not going to play in the major leagues. Jones is going to have to show he can decrease his strikeouts before the Yankees give him a regular chance."

Jones in 2025

Jones' 2025 earned him some comparisons to Judge, as he gave a heroic performance in his first several games after being promoted to Triple A. His performance leveled off with time, but he finished with a .274/ .362/ .571 slash line with a .933 OPS, 35 home runs and 85 RBIs.

The 24-year-old has promise, but another outfielder, this one with an unsettlingly-high strikeout rate, likely won't do the Yankees' offense many favors. For a team that tends to be a little too all-or-nothing, they don't need another young all-or-nothing guy.

That said, Jones has all winter to grow from this. He'll give it a try in the spring and the Yankees will assess where he is, and if they can't land Bellinger (or Kyle Tucker, or anyone else they're crazy about), they might just take a chance on this kid.

