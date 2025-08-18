Yankees Move Up in Latest Power Rankings
The New York Yankees may finally be back on track. After a months-long slump that saw the Pinstripes lose their once-mighty grip on the AL east, New York won five of their last six contests. Now, the Yankees are moving up in the power rankings.
CBS Sports writer Matt Snyder released MLB power rankings, with baseball juggernaut Milwaukee Brewers in first place. Snyder has the Yankees at number 11, a boost from their 12th place spot in the last power rankings.
"The Yankees are certainly not completely fixed with a 5-1 week, but it was the first time they've looked like an actual good team since a five-game winning streak just before the All-Star break," Snyder wrote.
While the Yankees have been doing better and are facing an incredibly weak schedule for the rest of the 2025 regular season, they're also up against some giants in their division. Snyder ranked the Toronto Blue Jays, who lead the AL East, at the number two spot with the Yankees' arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, at 10.
It's been a rough season for the Yankees, who have committed a series of increasingly embarrassing errors compounded by injury troubles. Superstar Aaron Judge was sidelined for 10 days with a left elbow injury and has only been able to return at designated hitter. This has spelled disaster for veteran DH Giancarlo Stanton, who was holding his own in the outfield before suffering an injury himself.
Then, there's the errors. Shortstop Anthony Volpe has committed 16 errors alone this season, second in the MLB behind Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. While the Yankees' fielding has been better as of late, errors played a key role in the team's fall from early-season grace.
However, there's a sliver lining, as indicated in the power rankings: things are looking up for the Yankees. They swept the St. Louis Cardinals in their latest series, a feat they haven't accomplished since doing the same to the Tampa Bay Rays at the end of last month. What's more, the Yankees were able to do so with a weakened team. Beyond Judge and Stanton's struggles, New York was only able to utilize former Cardinals infielder and offseason addition Paul Goldschmidt for one game due to an injury scare.
The Yankees take on more divisional matchups in their next two series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox as they attempt to secure a spot in the AL Wild Card standings and move up even further in the next power rankings.
