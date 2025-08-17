Yankees Infielder Joins Exclusive MLB Club
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm joined exclusive company with his 20th stolen base, becoming the first Yankee since 2023 to steal 20 bases and hit 20 home runs in a season.
The last Yankee to accomplish the feat was shortstop Anthony Volpe, who became the 15th rookie to do so in MLB history. Volpe is out of today's lineup for the first time in 46 games, with Jose Caballero playing at shortstop for the first time since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline.
Chisholm has come a long way back from an oblique injury he suffered in early May, making his way back to the roster on June 3.
The 27-year-old infielder is slashing .238/.334/.473 this season with a .807 OPS. He has 21 home runs, the third-most on the Yankees behind only Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, and 55 RBIs. Chisholm stole 20 bases and hit 20 home runs last year as well, but he did so with the Miami Marlins.
Chisholm participated in this year's Home Run Derby, putting in a dismal performance with only three home runs for the night. Just yesterday, Chisholm opened up about a slump following the derby, but he pointed out that he did not think the rough HRD was to blame.
Of the slump, Chisholm said, "It took longer than I expected, honestly, but I feel good now."
Chisholm started stealing bases again on July 30, when he stole two in one game after not stealing any since June 10. Chris Kirschner of the Athletic, Tweeting during the game, joked about the proximity by saying, "That was Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s first stolen base since June 10" followed by "That was Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s first stolen base since 2 minutes ago."
The Yankees vs. Cardinals series finale is off to an uneventful start, 0-0 in the bottom of the third. In his first at-bat of the day, former Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, just getting back from a brief injury scare, got a standing ovation from the crowd at Busch Stadium.
