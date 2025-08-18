Yankees Hit With Harsh Bullpen Reality
The New York Yankees are keeping their playoff hopes alive, but what happens when they get into the dance is what counts. And right now, the expectations are not very high.
The Yankees once stood tall in the MLB, holding a seven-game lead in the American League East and being the clear favorites to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for the World Series title. Since then, they've fallen to the verge of nonexistence in the postseason. They currently sit behind both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, with little hope of climbing back into the leader's circle before the end of the regular season.
A lot of this has to do with their pitching. Trying to find some sort of rotation that works, New York has tested the waters with just about everyone. But before the postseason, they have few answers. So little in fact, that they're ranked one of the worst playoff team rotations in the MLB.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently released his rankings for the MLB playoff rotations, and the Yankees sit 13th of 17 teams on the list.
In his listing, he names Max Fried as the team's ace, with Carlos Rodon as another lock and Will Warren and Cam Schlitter as their Game 4 candidates in a series.
"Fried had a 1.92 ERA through his first 17 starts and looked like one of the AL Cy Young front-runners, but the wheels have fallen off over the past two months. In his last seven starts, he has a 6.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, and he has completed six innings just twice during that span," Reuter writes. "Can he right the ship in time to pitch like the ace the Yankees were expecting when he inked an eight-year, $218 million deal?"
The Yankees don't have answers seemingly anywhere. Since Fried and Luke Weaver have fallen off, the team's most consistent options have let them down. They have no closer with Devin Williams being more of a problem than a solution this season, and Luis Gil may be their only hope as they close out the regular season.
A turnaround is needed, because right now, the Kansas City Royals (14), New York Mets (15), Cleveland Guardians (16), and St. Louis Cardinals (17) are the only bullpens believed to be worse heading into the playoffs.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!