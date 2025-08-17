Yankees Injured Veteran Returns for Revenge Game
New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be back in the lineup for today's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, following an injury scare.
This week, Goldschmidt suffered a minor right knee sprain, resulting in inflammation and causing him to miss the first two games of the Cardinals series. Now back at it for the finale against his former team, Goldschmidt and the Yankees will hope to secure a sweep in an already-won series.
At the time, Goldschmidt downplayed the injury, rightly labeling it as a minor, brief issue.
"I kind of over-ran it and dove back, and hit my knee on the ground,” Goldschmidt said. “I felt that it was sore, but obviously I was able to play through it. As I was going back to my position, I was like, ‘That kind of hurt.’ Stuff like that happens.”
The shuffle at first base might have been a costly one for the Yankees, who have limited options at the position. Ben Rice had been floated as an option at first, putting struggling Opening Day catcher Austin Wells back at catcher on the regular. With just the loss of Goldschmidt, the Yankees' batting lineup would have taken a significant hit.
Cody Bellinger, who was sick for the beginning of the Cardinals series, is now back in the lineup as well and will play right field while Giancarlo Stanton recovers from his own injury. The front office is doubtful that Stanton's injury will result in a stint on the injured list, and he is available to pinch hit. Stanton had been filling in in right field while Aaron Judge recovers from his elbow injury — Judge will be in today's lineup once again as designated hitter. Rice will catch, Goldschmidt will be back at first, and Jose Caballero will start at shortstop for the first time since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline.
Goldschmidt, 37, played for the Arizona Diamondbacks for seven seasons and the Cardinals for six before heading to the Yankees in free agency back in December. A seven-time All Star, the veteran infielder has five Silver Slugger awards — the most of any first baseman — and was NL MVP in 2022. This season, Goldy is slashing .276/.331/.422 with a .753 OPS.
