Yankees Sweep Cardinals With Ninth-Inning Rally
The New York Yankees swept the St. Louis Cardinals in an 8-4 series finale. They'll take a day off before playing the Tampa Bay Rays on the road for two games, then face off against the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series.
Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. stole his 20th base this season, joining the 20/20 club, and former Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt received a standing ovation in his first at-bat of the game.
Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren and Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas got through three hitless innings before things started to go the Yankees' way in the fourth. Chisholm walked, Goldschmidt doubled, Jasson Dominguez hit a single and Chisholm scored. Ryan McMahon and Jose Caballero, starting at shortstop for the first time since joining the team, singled in the fourth as well for a 3-0 Yankees lead.
Yankees catching coach Tanner Swanson was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes, as was Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol in the seventh.
Cardinals infielder Thomas Saggese hit a two-run double in the fourth off Will Warren, 3-2 Yankees. Mikolas managed a hitless fifth inning to finish his outing. Cardinals outfielder Alex Burleson hit a single off Warren to score Lars Nootbaar and tie it up 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth.
At the beginning of a 4-4 ninth inning, Caballero got to first on a throwing error. Giancarlo Stanton, out of the lineup today after two games in right field at Busch Stadium, pinch hit for Ben Rice for a walk, Anthony Volpe ran for him. Judge was intentionally walked before Caballero and Volpe both scored on an error, 6-4 Yankees. Chisholm grounded into fielder's choice to score Judge, 7-4. The Cardinals made a pitching change before Chisholm stole second and Goldschmidt hit a double, scoring Chisholm and leaving the top of the ninth on an 8-4 lead that would hold through the end.
Yankees reliever Luke Weaver managed a hitless bottom of the ninth, and the Yankees won it 8-4. The Yankees had not swept a series since sweeping the Seattle Mariners before the All-Star break, back in early July.
The Yankees are now .5 games behind the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card standings, and 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.
