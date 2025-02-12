New York Yankees Must Address Shaky Side of Infield During Spring Training
The New York Yankees had a strong offseason despite the No. 1 free agent in this class, right fielder Juan Soto, leaving the team.
He joined the crosstown rival New York Mets on the largest contract in sports history, leaving a huge void in the lineup that had to be filled.
Give general manager Brian Cashman some credit, as the Yankees roster looks stronger now, even without Soto than it did when they lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers back in October.
All of the money that was allocated for Soto was spread across the roster, upgrading other areas of weakness on the team.
The most expensive addition was starting pitcher Max Fried, who signed the largest contract in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher to leave the Atlanta Braves and join the Yankees.
Closer Devin Williams was acquired in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers to bolster a bullpen that lost several key contributors to free agency.
In the lineup, two of the starters from that World Series roster, left fielder Alex Verdugo and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, remain free agents. Second baseman Gleyber Torres left in free agency, joining the Detroit Tigers.
Those are a lot of holes to fill, but Cashman plugged them with some former MVPs.
Cody Bellinger was acquired from the Chicago Cubs and will handle center field, pushing Aaron Judge back over to right field. Paul Goldschmidt will be taking over at first base, signing a one-year deal in free agency.
In left field, phenom prospect Jasson Dominguez will be the everyday starter, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. moving back to his more natural position at second base.
This is a deep lineup that should have no problems scoring runs and overcoming the loss of Soto.
But, Cashman’s job if not yet done, as he needs to find some help for the left side of the infield.
Anthony Volpe isn’t going anywhere as the starting shortstop. He is entrenched in that spot but will be under some pressure to start performing at a more consistent level.
His batting average and on-base percentage increased in Year 2, but his power dropped off. Could that have been a product of moving into the leadoff spot more often? It will be interesting to see if his power returns to hitting lower in the order.
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com has projected Volpe to be batting eighth. Behind him in the order batting ninth is projected starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu.
New York certainly has enough talent on its roster to overcome a few underwhelming spots in the lineup, but Cashman should be leaving no stone unturned when seeking out an upgrade at the hot corner.
Going into the season with LeMahieu leaves a lot to be desired. His numbers have dropped in each of the last two campaigns, as he put together a -1.6 WAR campaign in 2024.
Given his versatility to play multiple spots around the infield, he could be a solid bench piece. But the Yankees can do better when it comes to the starting lineup.
A trade is the likeliest way for them to bring in an upgrade, but they could be short on money. If that is the case, finding a trade partner willing to take on Marcus Stroman could open up the cash they need to bring in an upgrade at third base.
Veteran Nolan Arenado is an intriguing target. His power numbers have slipped but he remains just above league-average at the plate and is elite defensively at the hot corner.
He would be a massive upgrade over LeMahieu after recording a 2.5 WAR in 2024.