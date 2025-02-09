Latest New York Yankees Pitching Star Will be Focus of Spring Training
The New York Yankees entered the MLB offseason with a few areas of the roster that needed to be improved.
Not among them was the starting rotation, which was already one of the best in baseball.
Ace Gerrit Cole anchored the staff with American League rookie of the year Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and veterans Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman.
However, that didn’t stop them from making a huge splash in free agency, agreeing to a record-setting eight-year, $218 million deal with Max Fried, formerly of the Atlanta Braves.
The Yankees made him the highest-paid left-handed pitcher in baseball history with that deal. He bolsters what was already a stellar group of starting pitchers, as New York’s rotation can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the sport.
Fried was one of several big-name players the team added this offseason as they acquired former National League MVP Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. His former NL Central rival, closer Devin Williams, was also acquired in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Another former NL MVP, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, was signed to take over for Anthony Rizzo at the position.
All of those players will have varying levels of pressure on them, especially Bellinger, who will be part of the group that has to replace the production of superstar Juan Soto, who signed the richest contract in sports history to join the New York Mets as a free agent.
Alas, it will be Fried, in the opinion of David Adler of MLB.com, who will be a must-watch in spring training this year.
The new Yankees ace was one of 12 players Adler will be watching closely in the lead-up to the regular season as he was the big-money acquisition in free agency. A contract of that size brings its own level of expectations, as Fried will be counted on to perform like an ace even if he isn’t technically their No. 1.
It isn’t something that will faze him as Fried has plenty of big game experience under his belt already.
When the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in the World Series in 2021, it was the talented lefty who started the series-clinching Game 6 victory, tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts and only four hits allowed without issuing a walk.
New York is certainly hoping that kind of performance can be replicated as the team looks to get over the hump in 2025 after winning the AL pennant last October but falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to lose the championship.