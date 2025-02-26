New York Yankees Must Consider Veteran All-Star Free Agent With Slugger Injured
The New York Yankees find themselves in a tough situation just weeks away from Opening Day with their designated hitter seemingly dealing with not only an injury situation but potentially some personal issues as well.
Over the last week in Tampa, the circumstances surrounding the absence of Giancarlo Stanton has been a major discussion. At first, it was revealed the slugger is dealing with a high level of pain in both elbows and had not begun swinging a bat yet, leaving his status for Opening Day in doubt.
At the beginning of the week, Stanton left the team to head back to New York for what was initially reported as further evaluation for the tendonitis situation he's dealing with. Then, things got even stranger when Aaron Boone revealed on Tuesday that Stanton's absence was 'personal' and not related to the injury with a cryptic and vague quote.
“There’s nothing else more to say right now. Hopefully we see him soon," Boone said. "If he wants to address anything, he can. But there’s really nothing more to answer right now.”
What exactly is going on with the five-time All-Star remains a mystery, but it certainly does not seem like things are moving in a positive direction for Stanton to be back anytime soon.
If the most likely seeming situation does play out and Stanton is out for an extended period of time, there's at least one name out there who could help the Yankees immensely in the lineup and could slot right into the designated hitter role.
Though he is now 37 years old, former Boston Red Sox MVP candidate J.D. Martinez is still showing he's able to produce. After a tremendous 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Martinez wound up signing a last minute deal in 2024 with the New York Mets.
Though his numbers took a major dip from the .271/.321/.572 slash line he had in 2023 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI, Martinez was still able to hit 16 home runs and 69 RBI in just 120 games this past season with a respectable OPS of .725.
Expecting an All-Star quality season like when Martinez was blasting home runs for the Red Sox against New York would be foolish, but if Stanton is out, the current situation at DH - or left field if rookie Jasson Domínguez was moved - is grim.
The five-time All-Star is far from the player he used to be and probably not anywhere close to the version of himself he was just a year ago, but there's no question Martinez would improve the current situation in the Yankees lineup.
Without a heavy commitment required, the slugger would likely play on a cheap one-year contract and even in a worst case scenario serve as a nice depth piece for what it now looking like a very thin group of hitters for New York.
As the Stanton situation continues to unfold, keep an eye on if the Yankees could bring someone like Martinez into the fold.