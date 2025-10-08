Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Named Landing Spot for Marlins All-Star

The New York Yankees could be adding another flame-throwing pitcher to their rotation.

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) exits the game against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
As the New York Yankees fight their way through the postseason, some are already focused on what 2026 could have in store for the Bronx Bombers.

Bleacher Report writer Zachary D. Rymer suggested the Yankees should make a trade with the Miami Marlins for right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcántara.

Yankees Trade for Alcantara?

“The Yankees could choose the overkill way forward with their rotation. A trade for Alcántara would fit the bill, as he's a former Cy Young Award winner who finished 2025 on an upswing with a 2.68 ERA in his last eight starts,” he wrote.

The Marlins were expected to trade Alcántara before the trade deadline, but opted to keep him in the rotation. The eight-year veteran finished the 2025 regular season with a 5.36 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. While those numbers aren't quite the stats that earned him the 2022 NL Cy Young award, Alcántara missed all of 2024 to recover from Tommy John surgery, making this his first season back. It's not at all unreasonable to think he could be back to his old self in 2026.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara
On the flip side, Domínguez offers a lot of depth in the Yankees' dugout that they may not need. He slashed .257/ .331/ .388 in 2025, his first full season in the majors. While he's also likely to get better next season, the Yankees have tons of depth on the offensive side of the ball, less so on the mound. The Marlins need better hitters and could be willing to send away one of their starters to get one.

Alcántara would join an already-powerful Yankees rotation. Not only do the Pinstripes have veterans Carlos Rodón and Max Fried (both great pitchers, even in spite of some lackluster recent performances) but rookie Cam Schlittler has been lighting up the league with record-setting outings. Plus, Gerrit Cole should be ready to go by the beginning of 2026 after Tommy John recovery, with Clarke Schmidt not too far behind.

While Domínguez was a top prospect and certainly contributed to the Yankees run to the post-season in 2025, the team may see more value in bolstering the pitching rotation. While it would be tough for many Pinstripes fans to see Domínguez go (along with RHP prospect Carlos Lagrange, in the trade pitched by Rymer) it could all be for a stronger Yankees club in 2026.

