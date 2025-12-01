Yankees Have Real Shot of Landing Former Cy Young

With the New York Yankees in need of rotation help this offseason, it appears a former Cy Young Award winner is emerging as one of the club's primary targets.

Former MLB general manager and current analyst for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, stated on MLB Network Radio that the Yankees have a realistic shot of landing Sandy Alcantara via trade from the Miami Marlins.

"I also think Sandy Alcanatara of the Marlins has a legitimate shot of getting traded to the New York Yankees," Bowden said. "I know they've had a lot of discussions. Think of this for a minute... [New York] could sign Kyle Tucker in free agency, and then trade Spencer Jones for Alcantara."

Alcantara's Background

Alcantara signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as an international free agent in 2013 and made his big-league debut for the club in 2017. He was dealt to the Marlins alongside Zac Gallen for Marcell Ozuna in December of that year, however.

The right-hander has remained in Miami ever since, and he was named to his first All-Star team in 2019 before making it back in 2022, which was the same year he won the NL Cy Young Award. That season, Alcantara logged a 2.28 ERA with 207 strikeouts while throwing a league-leading 228 2/3 innings and six complete games.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2023, though, which wiped out his entire 2024 campaign. Alcantara returned to the mound for the Marlins this season and struggled to the tune of a a 5.36 ERA over 31 starts and 174 2/3 innings. He did improve as the year went on, however, posting a 3.13 ERA in 77 2/3 innings across his final 12 outings.

Is Alcantara a Strong Fit for New York?

Alcantara is set to make $17.6 million in 2026 while holding a club option worth $21 million for the 2027 season, making him a rather affordable top-of-the-rotation arm who has proven his ability to be one of the best starters in baseball when he's clicking on all cylinders.

Any pitcher is going to have a tough time replicating their prior success in their first season removed from Tommy John surgery, so Alcantara should be cut some slack for his mediocre numbers in Miami this past year.

The Marlins aren't a million miles away from competing for a playoff spot, as they improved from 62 wins in 2024 to 79 in 2025 and have a nice young core coming along, but Alcantara doesn't necesarrily fit their window of contention and could bring them back a haul.

New York was rumored to be in trade discussions with Miami surrounding both Alcantara and fellow right-handed starter Edward Cabrera at this year's deadline, though the Marlins ultimately held on to both pitchers.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported at the time that the Marlins were asking for Jones as part of those talks. The Yankees held strong at that point in time and were picky about what trades to potentially include him, so much so to the point that the New York Post's Jon Heyman stated he would have only been available if Paul Skenes were on the block, but perhaps the Bronx Bombers will shift their tone this offseason.

With somewhat of an outfield logjam on the horizon as the Yankees remain firmly in the hunt for both Tucker and Cody Bellinger in free agency, there may be no spot or consistent role on the big-league roster for Jones in 2026.

It would likely take more than just him for the Yankees to get Miami to send them Alcantara, but it's a move that New York should consider if it feels the 30-year-old still has a ton of gas left in the tank and can return to his prior form next season.

