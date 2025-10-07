Yankees Have Postseason History with Blue Jays Starter
The world was a different place the first time Shane Bieber faced the New York Yankees in the postseason. Poised to be the American League Cy Young in 2020, Bieber took center stage in Cleveland. The stadium was empty due to COVID protocols, and the loudest sounds that night were the cracks of the bat from Yankee hitters teeing off on the Cleveland Guardians ace.
Yankees Night vs. Bieber
That night, Aaron Judge started the run barrage off of Bieber. Judge took him deep in the first inning after DJ LeMahieu reached. It was the fourth straight fastball Bieber had thrown to start that game, and he left it right down the heart of the plate.
Bieber's night was terminated in the fifth. Again, off a fastball, Gleyber Torres sent a ball dead center, effectively ending his Cy Young season.
They tagged Bieber for nine hits and seven earned runs. He had been thoroughly outduelled by Gerrit Cole, who had a sparkling playoff debut for the Yankees. Cole pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed two earned runs, and struck out 13.
Bieber had a better go of it the second time. Those COVID protocols were no longer in effect, and in front of a packed house at Yankee Stadium, his outing started just as the last one had. Instead of Aaron Judge homering, it was Giancarlo Stanton this time.
That was all the Yankees were able to muster against Bieber, though. Bieber limited the damage, pitching 5.2 innings. He struck out seven and allowed two earned runs.
Next Round
In game three of the American League Division Series, with the Jays up 2-0 on the Yankees, Bieber will make his return to the Bronx in October. It's his first since that 2022 ALDS, and he has a shot at exacting revenge against a team that has sent him home twice. The difference here is that the Yankees always seemed to have the upper hand on the Guardians. The advantage now goes to the Blue Jays, who disassembled the Yankees in Toronto.
The road for Bieber to get to this point has been a long one. He had Tommy John surgery in April 2024, and before he could get on a mound in Cleveland this season, they traded him to the Jays. He made his return on August 22nd, pitching six innings of one-run ball, during which he struck out nine against the Miami Marlins. He has a 3.57 ERA in seven starts this season.
