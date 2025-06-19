Yankees Named in Massive Trade With Giants
The New York Yankees are rumored to be shopping the idea of dumping one of their former top prospects this week: infielder Jasson Dominguez.
Yankees insider Esteban Quiñones reported this week that the Yankees may dump Dominguez in favor of signing San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. The Giants are in a sticky salary situation with their recent acquisition of former Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers, assuming 100% of his remaining 10-year, $313.5 million contract.
According to Quiñones, New York would also send one of their top prospects, outfielder Everson Pereira, and veteran middle reliever Ian Hamilton to San Francisco. The trade, however, is up to New York, an organization known to have deep pockets and a desire to add depth to the dugout wherever possible, to initiate.
“The ball is now in [Yankees' general manager] Brian Cashman’s court,” he wrote. “The opportunity to land one of baseball’s elite defenders — and finally solve third base — may never be better.”
Dominguez first signed with the Yankees in 2019 for a franchise-record $5.1 million signing bonus and made his major league debut in 2023. He boasts a not-bad career .226 batting average, .320 on base percentage and .397 slugging percentage, with many of his best stats from his rookie year.
Dominguez has just not lived up to the price tag the Yankees have paid for him, offensively or defensively. During a game against Boston this month, he looked asleep at the wheel, totally missing the fact that he was about to be tagged as the inning's third out, effectively ending the Yankees' chance of securing a win. Furthermore, he's the 5th worst left fielder in the League this season, according to Baseball Savant.
The Yankees are in the midst of their worst slump this season, dropping three straight games against the Red Sox and two against the Los Angeles Angels, for a cumulative five game losing streak. They could use all the help they can get, and cutting ties with Dominguez might just be the next piece of the puzzle.
