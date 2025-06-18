Yankees Manager Denies Meeting Rumors
The New York Yankees are facing unprecedented offensive woes in the Aaron Boone era, losing five straight games and going three without scoring even a single run. Now, Boone has denied the rumors that a players-only meeting took place after the Pinstripes' Tuesday night loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
"Our guys talk all the time and get together in different formats," he said in a video posted by SNY Yankees on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.
The meeting was reportedly called by several veteran Yankees: captain Aaron Judge, recently-returned slugger Giancarlo Stanton, infielder Paul Goldschmidt and outfielder Cody Bellinger. According to insider Randy Miller, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, catcher Austin Wells and utilityman Ben Rice were also present..
While critics and fans alike have been tough on Boone for the Yankees' struggles, it would be highly unusual for the manager to face consequences such as dismissal. Boone got New York to the World Series last year and is set to manage the American League for the 2025 All Star Game. He'll be the first Yankees manager to do so since 2010.
The Yankees have a chance at redemption tonight as they take on the Angels once more from Yankee Stadium, the third game of a four game series.
