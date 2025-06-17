Yankees Make First Notable Change After Giancarlo Stanton News
The New York Yankees are shaking things up for their second game this series against the Los Angeles Angels. With Giancarlo Stanton back from injury for only his second game this season, the Pinstripes have benched infielder and designated hitter Ben Rice.
The lineup, which the team revealed in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, now features Paul Goldschmidt, who missed the first outing vs. LA, at first base.
Rice appeared in yesterday's game against the Angels, which ended in a heartbreaking 0-1 loss for the Yankees in 11 innings. The loss continued a major slump for New York, who dropped an entire three game series last weekend to the Red Sox. The Yankees are now on a four game losing streak, the longest one they've had all season. It's a far cry from the team that last week dominated the Kansas City Royals.
Stanton's return to the lineup was always going to cause moves. After suffering from epicondylitis (tennis elbow) in both arms, his spot at designated hitter was a given, meaning Rice would have to be moved elsewhere. Rumors circulated about major changes to the infield, with Goldschmidt taking reps at second despite only ever playing first in his lengthy MLB career. Some even speculated Rice would be in the lineup at catcher, a position he played through school and his time in the minors, but never since his MLB call up.
Other line up changes include Jasson Dominguez in at left field instead of Cody Bellinger, who is now at center field, replacing Trent Grisham. Hopefully for Yankees fans, this new lineup means an end to the slump and a return to the dominant offensive showings they're used to seeing.
