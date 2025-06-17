Yankees Return Pitcher from Rehab Assignment
The New York Yankees' pitching depth could potentially receive a boost after falling in 11 innings to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
On Tuesday, the team announced that they returned right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker (ribs) from his rehab assignment, during which he posted a 2.95 ERA over six appearances and 21 1/3 innings between High-A Hudson Valley, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The 31-year-old was with the club at Yankee Stadium on Monday, and manager Aaron Boone stated that he was nearing a "potential activation" from the 60-day injured list, per The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.
New York has yet to make a formal decision on whether it'll activate Brubaker and place him on the 26-man roster, or designate him for assignment.
He does not have any minor league options remaining, so the Yankees cannot send him back down to Triple-A without first attempting to pass him through waivers.
If the team opts to place Brubaker on the 26-man roster, they'll have to make a corresponding move in order to open up a spot.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery while with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023, they traded him to the Yankees in March 2024. Brubaker suffered an oblique strain during his rehab assignment last year and never worked his way back to the majors.
In a spring training appearance this year against the Tampa Bay Rays on February 21, it was revealed that Brubaker broke three ribs after being struck by a comebacker off the bat of Kameron Misner. He was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list in March before being transferred to the 60-day on April 1.
Over 63 appearances (61 starts) for the Pirates from 2020 to 2022, Brubaker pitched to a 4.99 ERA and 4.43 FIP while striking out 324 hitters in 315 2/3 innings.
