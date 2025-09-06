Blue Jays Star Crushing Yankees' AL East Hopes
The New York Yankees overcame Jose Altuve just to come home to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After a huge series win against the Houston Astros, the gauntlet keeps churning, and Guerrero did what he always does in the Bronx. He mashes. In the middle of Toronto's 7-1 win, which pushed the Yankees to four back in the AL East, Guerrero amassed four hits and even added a home run to his collection.
Guerrero kicked off the carousel with Cam Schlitter in the first. Schlittler struck out his first two batters, but then labored for forty pitches and three runs, all with two outs. That started with a Guerrero single. Guerrero collected two hits off Schlitter, and both were singles.
His loudest hit of the night was a home run off former teammate Ryan Yarbrough. It was a 374-foot porch job to right field, which would have been out in nine stadiums. That brought the score to 5-1, raising Toronto's win probability to 90.5%.
The porch job felt apropos for Guerrero. Right field at Yankee Stadium is reserved for its lefties, and it is often a point of contention, with the stadium frequently referred to as a "little league stadium." Guerrero, who crushes the Yankees in the Bronx, used it like his own toy.
According to Baseball Reference, Guerrero has 16 homers at Yankee Stadium in 195 plate appearances. The Blue Jays' social media page on X said it's the most he has at any other opposing stadium. Adding to that, Guerrero is hitting .299/.264/.627. It's already more than David Ortiz collected at the new Yankee Stadium. Ortiz had 15. Granted, Ortiz also had 16 at the old place, so if he's going to be a traveling bludgeoner like Ortiz, he has a way to go. Considering Guerrero signed long-term, he might eclipse him.
Against the Yankees in general, Guerrero officially has 100 games against them. It's an entire All-Star season's worth of production. He has 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and is hitting .298/.365/.546. A. .911 OPS and 207 total bases are absurd, but it's why you pay someone with Guerrero's star power. They bring star production to the biggest games.
Manager John Schnieder spoke about what happens when Guerrero travels to the Bronx. He says it energizes him.
"He has a little bit of an extra pep of his step, even in batting practice," Schneider said. "I think he likes playing here and he's comfortable, whether it's that he sees the ball here better or not. I don't think that it's a coincidence any more."
The four-game difference in the division becomes more apparent when you see the difference between the Blue Jays and the Yankees. On one end, you have Guerrero and Bo Bichette, at the center of the hit parade. On the other end, Cody Bellinger fumbled his patented shoestring catch. Aaron Judge meekly threw at the cut-off man. The series still has two games, but the opener looks like every other series against the Jays.
