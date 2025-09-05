Insider Predicts Yankees' Trent Grisham Decision
New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham is having the best season of his big-league career at the best time and will cash in as a free agent following the season. But will he be staying in the Bronx?
On the latest "Pinstripe Post" podcast, the New York Post's Joel Sherman looked into his crystal ball.
"The Yankees lost Juan Soto and if they don't have a successful season this year, I don't think it's going to be about the loss of Juan Soto. Again, I, because I know what Yankee fans think, they're like, '(Brian) Cashman sucks at everything.'
"Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are on Cashman's ledger also," Sherman continued. "Cashman got Grisham included in the trade. And there was a real tough decision, I think for me in the offseason, whether they even tendered him a contract coming off a bad year, and they tendered him and they got Bellinger and those two guys together, and even independently, their numbers stand up.
"You know, it's like their numbers clearly stand up to Kyle Tucker, who would've cost them Luis Gil in a trade. Grisham is the kind of player, he's a Yankee in a lot of ways. He is really talented. There's a smoothness, obviously, to his game. He is not one of those guys who blinks under pressure. We saw that, right? He played great against the Mets as a Padre in their playoff series a couple of years ago.
"If you know you're keeping Bellinger, you don't have to keep Grisham. If you don't know, do you have to keep Grisham? If you really believe in Spencer Jones, do you have to keep Grisham? I think there's a media question. The qualifying offer will probably be about $22 million. I think if the Yankees put the qualifying offer, I think there's a fairly good chance he might take it," Sherman continued.
Grisham hit his career-high 30th home run in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Houston Astros, giving him five home runs and 14 RBIs in his last eight games. His 30 home runs are second-best on the Yankees, trailing only Aaron Judge (43 home runs).
The 28-year-old Grisham, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, is on track for personal bests in on-base percentage (.355), slugging percentage (.485) and OPS (.840).
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!