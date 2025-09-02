Yankees Need Ace at Very Best for Pivotal Stretch
When Gerrit Cole went down, all eyes were on Max Fried. For a time, he was one of the best pitchers in baseball. In the first half of the season, it felt automatic that he would show up to the ballpark and shut down hitters. Pitching six to seven innings every fifth day was a given. If the Yankees are going to make any noise over the next two weeks, with the most challenging part of their schedule coming up, and the AL East right in their grasp, it'll be that version of Fried who needs to show up.
The way the schedule is lined up, Fried will pitch the first game of their two-week gauntlet against the Houston Astros. He'll next take the bump against the Toronto Blue Jays. That game will likely be on a CC Sabathia plaque day, which feels apropos, given that the lefty Fried will be in a stadium of fans holding replica plaques of another great southpaw. The last Fried start before the schedule gets easy again will then be against the Toronto Blue Jays. There's no giveaway that day, and all the excitement will be placed squarely on him.
Fried's last start against Houston was a tough one. Just like many other Yankee pitchers in the previous decade, Jose Altuve took him deep. He gave up four earned runs in five innings, failing to make it out of the fifth. Fried has been betteragainst the Red Sox. In 13 IP this season, he has given up just two earned runs. Then, in three starts against the Blue Jays, he has 17.1 IP and allowed eight earned runs.
Battle-tested is one way to describe Fried in 2025. The former World Series champion has 19 starts against teams with a winning record. In those games, he has a 3.28 ERA.
Another way to describe Fried's season is disjointed, as we've seen long stretches where he is the best pitcher in baseball, and then it feels like he can't get through five innings without struggling. In the first half of the season, Fried pitched to a 2.43 ERA. In 122 IP, he gave up 33 earned runs. The second half has been tougher, although he has looked more like his old self in his last two starts. Since coming out of the All-Star Break, Fried has a 4.95 ERA in 40 IP. During this run, he gave up 22 earned runs.
The version of Fried that these Yankees will need is the one that was going to start the All-Star Game, before giving his spot to the younger ace, Tarik Skubal. Gerrit Cole won't be walking through the door anytime soon, and their current number one has to step up.
