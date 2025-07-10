Yankees New Pitcher Steals Show Against Mariners
The New York Yankees won their second game with the Seattle Mariners tonight, and their new starting pitcher made a great first impression in his MLB debut.
Cam Schlittler, called up to the majors for the first time to start in Wednesday's game, went two scoreless innings before allowing one home run from Mariners shortstop J. P. Crawford in the top of the third. He allowed another run, to Jorge Polanco in the top of the fourth before being replaced at the top of the sixth by Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga. When he left the mound for the game, Schlittler received a standing ovation.
In the bottom of the second inning, Jasson Dominguez singled and Aaron Judge walked before back-to-back hits from Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. brought the score to 3-0 Yankees.
Schlittler allowed no hits in the top of the second and Mariners pitcher Logan Evans allowed two hits and no runs in the bottom of the second. Schlittler allowed the homer to Crawford at the top of the third, 3-1 Yankees. Chisholm homered in the bottom of the third, 4-1 heading into the fourth inning.
Schlittler allowed one more run, to Mariners infielder Polanco in the top of the fourth, 4-2 Yankees. Evans allowed no hits in the bottom of the fourth, Schlittler allowed no hits in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Bellinger singled and Stanton struck out before Chisholm hit a home run, scoring Bellinger and bringing the score to 6-2 Yankees. Mariners pitcher Carlos Vargas replaced Evans on the mound and allowed no hits, leaving the score at 6-2 heading into the sixth inning.
Schlittler allowed no hits before being replaced by Loáisiga, who allowed a run from Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena immediately, scoring outfielder Julio Rodríguez, 6-4 Yankees. At the bottom of the sixth, Yankees catcher Austin Wells got a hit before Oswald Peraza made it to second on a fielding error. Dominguez singled, scoring Wells, and Judge doubled, scoring Dominguez and Peraza, 9-4 Yankees.
Loáisiga allowed two runs in the top of the seventh, Cole Young scored Ben Williamson, 9-6. Luke Weaver took over on the mound and allowed no hits.
Mariners pitcher Trent Thornton allowed just one hit in the bottom of the seventh, to Wells. Weaver allowed no hits in the top of the eighth, Thornton allowed no hits at the bottom of the eighth and Yankees reliever Devin Williams allowed no hits at the top of the ninth, final score 9-6 Yankees.
