Yankees New Pitcher Gets Standing Ovation After Stunning Performance
In his MLB debut, New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schittler received a standing ovation after pitching six innings in tonight's game with the Seattle Mariners.
Schlittler pitched two scoreless innings until allowing a home run from J. P. Crawford in the top of the third inning, moving the score from 3-0 to 3-1.
Chris Kirschner of the Athletic pointed out that Schlittler's fastball in the top of the first inning was the fastest pitch by any Yankees pitcher this season. His first major league strikeout was Mariners superstar Cal Raleigh, currently leading the league in home runs with 36. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge trails him in second, with 34 so far this season.
Schlittler allowed just one more run, to Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco in the top of the fourth. Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga allowed a run immediately upon replacing Schlittler in the sixth inning.
Schlittler, 24, was promoted ahead of Wednesday's game in response to starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt's recent forearm injury, suspected to be season-ending and projected to require Tommy John surgery. This was the most recent in a series of blows to the Yankees pitching rotation, with Luis Gil and Gerritt Cole still out with long-term injuries.
Other Yankees starters have largely made up for the absences this season, but the position is still a weak one for the Yankees, and manager Brian Cashman told press on Wednesday that the team would like to import another starter ahead of the trade deadline.
