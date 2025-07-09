Yankees vs. Mariners Game Delayed
The New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners game is now waiting on a rain delay, announced in the fifth inning of play.
The score was 0-0 at the time of the announcement, with Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren still pitching at the top of the fifth.
Jazz Chisholm is back in the lineup today after a brief shoulder injury scare. He has been placed back in his natural position, second base, sending DJ LeMahieu to the bench. Cody Bellinger started at first base for the first time this season.
The Yankees have been on a losing stretch of late, breaking a 6-game losing streak at the end of a three-game series with the New York Mets over the weekend. The stretch has resulted in calls for major changes to the team and management, with some calling for manager Aaron Boone to be fired. During a four-game sweep to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees fell to second place in the American League East rankings, and are now just one game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Seattle Mariners are currently ranked second in the American League West. The as-of-yet scoreless game is an interesting one, as the MLB's two home run leaders, Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Cal Raleigh of the Mariners, face off tonight.
No word yet on when the game will resume.
