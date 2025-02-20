New York Yankees Newcomer Embracing Added Pressure, Spotlight
For professional baseball players, there's nothing like playing for the New York Yankees.
Between the history, fans and media, the Yankees are special. They're arguably the most famous team in American sports, if not the world.
Playing for New York is a different kind of pressure, and nothing can truly prepare a player for it. Paul Goldschmidt acknowledged as much during his press conference at spring training on Tuesday.
After 14 decorated seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals, Goldschmidt has been through a lot. However, he sounds eager to begin the next chapter of his career with the Yankees.
"I'm excited. It's a huge honor for sure," Goldschmidt said to media during a press conference in Tampa, Fla., earlier this week. "The expectations, the tradition and history here is like maybe no other sports franchise in the world. So that's exciting, I think."
The 37-year-old first baseman has already established himself as one of the best players of his generation, making seven All-Star teams and winning an NL MVP award. A championship has eluded him, however, so all that's left to do is win a World Series.
"You want to play at the highest level. I do. You want to have an opportunity to win a championship," Goldschmidt said. "You want to be in those quote-unquote 'big games.' I like that."
Despite performing well in the playoffs with eight home runs, 16 RBI and a .261/.333/.576 batting line, Goldschmidt hasn't come particularly close to winning a championship. He's never played in the Fall Classic, which likely motivated him to sign a one-year, $12.5 million deal with New York this offseason.
The four-time Gold Glove winner has already noticed a unique swagger and atmosphere around the reigning AL champs. He can't wait to get started.
"It's a lot of fun when you get to play in front of those rowdy crowds and high expectations," Goldschmidt said. "That's why we play this game. I'm excited and it's a lot of fun."
A World Series ring would be the perfect capstone to Goldschmidt's Hall of Fame-caliber career.
That said, he should be careful what he wishes for. He's coming off the lowest OPS (.716) of his career, and Yankee fans may be quick to turn on him if he doesn't bounce back.
At first glance, Goldschmidt seems like a good fit for New York and appears to be taking the right approach to his new situation. He's talking the talk, but soon he'll need to walk the walk.