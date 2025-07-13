Yankees Obvious First Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB draft is here, and the eyes of all New York Yankees fans are sure to be on the team's first pick. While the Yankees don't have a first round pick due to adjustments per the Competitive Balance Tax, they're early on in the second round with the 39th pick. Most MLB insiders have predicted the Pinstripes will grab a right-handed pitcher. Yankees On SI rounded up some of the most commonly predicted names ahead of the big night:
Riley Quick (Alabama)
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter picked Riley Quick out of Alabama for the Yankees. Quick is ranked 38th out of all draft prospects, according to MLB.com, putting him right where the Pinstripes could easily get him. Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com also predicted the Yankees will take Quick, though some analysts have him going earlier in the draft.
The 21-year old Quick was a top high school prospect, who also received offers to play football at the collegiate level. In 2024, he blew out his elbow and had to undergo Tommy John surgery, but was able to return for the 2025 season and started the year 5-0. He's a powerful pitcher, with a sinker that can reach up to 99 MPH, but typically sits at about 96-97 MPH.
JB Middleton (Southern Mississippi)
ESPN writer Kiley McDaniel likes Southern Mississippi's JB Middleton for New York. Middleton wasn't a top prospect going into college like Quick, but has made a name for himself at Southern Miss. While he started as a bullpen pitcher, Middleton moved to the starting rotation and has been doing even better since. He pitched 12 strikeouts in a game against Georgia State this season and comes to the draft with an 0.85 WHIP.
Marcus Phillips (Tennessee)
Jim Callis of MLB.com connected Phillips to New York in the same mock draft as Mayo picked Quick. Phillips began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College, before transferring to Tennessee in 2024. That year, he served as a reliever, securing the win that got Tennessee to the SEC Championship game. The Volunteers would go on to win their first-ever NCAA Men's College World Series.
Phillips, who hails from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was bumped up to starter and started 17 games in 2025, ranking second on the team in ERA and WHIP. He was also picked for the Mid-Season All-American first team, named SEC Pitcher of the Week and College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Week during the 2025 season.
While Quick, Middleton and Phillips are all right-handed pitchers, New York has also be linked to outfielder Max Belyeu. The Yankees will make their first two picks (39th and 103rd overall) tonight when the MLB Draft kicks off from Atlanta.
