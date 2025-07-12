Yankees' Aaron Judge Makes Jaw-Dropping MLB History
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a strange month, with no real consistent winning streak to lean on. And in the midst of their latest loss, this one coming against the Chicago Cubs, their biggest superstar added to his historic MLB resume.
With his 35th home run of the season, outfielder Aaron Judge became the fastest player in Major League Baseball history to surpass 350 home runs in his career. Playing in just his 1,088th MLB game, Judge surpassed Mark McGwire's record of 350 home runs in a span of 1,280, nearly breaking the record by 200 games.
"I just think he's playing in a different league," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game.
Afterward Judge gave a shout out to McGwire and, as usual, gave praise to thos around him for helping him pull off the feat and continue his run of dominance in the MLB.
"Big Mac did a lot of great things in this game, and he's definitely a legend," Judge said.
"Would have been great if we got a win today. I've been surrounded by a lot of great teammates, been on some good teams, so they really put me in the best position to go out there and perform at my best."
The Yankees fell to the Cubs 5-2 in the Bronx, the day after beating Chicago 11-0 behind another historic day from outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Judge turned 33 years old this season, joining the Yankees in the Majors at the age of 24. McGruire finished his career at the age of 38 with 583 home runs, which currently sits 11th all-time in league history.
