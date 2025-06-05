Yankees Predicted to Land Texas Outfielder
As the 2025 MLB season carries on, many teams — including the New York Yankees — are making plans for the upcoming draft, which takes place on July 13. Baseball America writer Carlos Collazo predicted that the Pinstripes will take outfielder Max Belyeu out of Texas with their first selection, the 39th pick overall.
"If Belyeu were healthy, he would probably be solidly locked into first-round territory. He hasn’t played since March 28 because of a thumb injury, but when healthy, he displayed one of the better hit tools in the class to go with a plus throwing arm in right field," Collazo wrote.
The 21-year old Belyeu, who is currently ranked 31st in the Top Baseball Draft Prospects by MLB. com, is coming off of his third year playing in the NCAA with Texas. The Austin American-Statesman predicts that Belyeu would be subject to a signing bonus of about $2.97 million, in accordance with his prospect rank.
"One of the best all-around offensive players in the college crop, Belyeu hits for average and power while controlling the strike zone and making consistent hard contact," MLB.com said. "He has a quick left-handed swing geared for line drives, showing the ability to pull pitches for home runs or backspin them out of the park to the opposite field."
"His ability to put the bat on the ball cuts into his walk totals a bit and he struggled against non-fastballs last summer with the U.S. collegiate national team and in the Cape Cod League after crushing them during the spring," MLB.com continued.
Belyeu boasts a .303 batting average for the 2025 season, recording 26 runs, a .410 on base percentage and .576 slugging percentage. The Longhorns were eliminated from the NCAA baseball tournament on Sunday. Belyeu was not able to return from injury before their elimination.
