Projecting Yankees' Arbitration Salaries
The New York Yankees delayed the inevitable, winning Game 3 of the American League Division Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. But at some point, whether it's today, tomorrow or next month, general manager Brian Cashman will have to get to work building the club's roster for the 2026 season.
With that in mind, MLB Trade Rumors released its projected arbitration salaries for each team. The Yankees will have no less than 14 players eligible for arbitration. Here are the projections for each one, along with the player's MLB service time.
Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (5.075): $10.2M
Closer David Bednar (5.073): $9M
Reliever Camilo Doval (4.071): $6.6M
Starter Clarke Schmidt (4.148): $4.9M
Shortstop Anthony Volpe (3.000): $3.9M
Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (5.031): $3M
Starter Luis Gil (3.073): $2.1M
Infielder Jose Caballero (2.170): $1.9M
Reliever Fernando Cruz (3.035): $1.3M
Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (3.050): $1.2M
Reliever Jake Bird (3.051): $1M
Reliever Ian Hamilton (3.081): $941K
Reliever Jake Cousins (3.091): $841K
Reliever Scott Effross (3.063): $800K
Historically, the Yankees avoid going to arbitration with their players, although the club won its case against pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. earlier this year. He ended up with $2.05 million after requesting $2.5 million.
Among the Yankees' arbitration-eligible players to settle ahead of the 2025 season were Chisholm, Schmidt and Effross.
Last year, Cashman avoided arbitration with newly-acquired slugger Juan Soto, agreeing to a record $31 million deal ahead of the 2024 campaign. Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani had set the arbitration record at $30 million before the 2023 season.
In 2017, the Yankees won their arbitration case with All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, which sparked a war of words with team president Randy Levine.
Betances sought $5 million and the club offered $3 million. During the hearing, Betances said he felt "trashed" by the Yankees.
"I was planning on putting everything behind me until I was aware of Randy Levine's comments saying I was the victim in this whole process and saying how much they love me, but then they take me in a room, trash me for about an hour-and-a-half," Betances said at the time, according to ESPN. "I thought that was unfair."
Betances left the Yankees after the 2019 season and signed a free-agent deal with the New York Mets.
