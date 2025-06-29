Yankees Star Gets Brutally Honest About Struggles
The New York Yankees haven't had the most successful month. As the team looks to remain at the top of the American League East, they're going to need to find some stretches of wins, but that's been a problem in the last 30 days.
One name that has stood out during the struggles due to his own lack of success is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt's plate presence has all but vanished along with most of the Yankees roster. In 25 June games, he's batted .231 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has tried to give him rest days, but nothing seem to be clicking for the 37 year old.
He's aware of it too. Following the team's most recent loss to the Oakland A's, Goldschmidt gave a blunt response to what is going on, and he didn't make any excuses for his lack of success at the plate.
"I feel good. I feel fine," he said. "But, you know, I haven’t played well for the last few weeks, maybe even this whole month. That’s hurt our team."
The Yankees are 12-13 in June thus far. They've scored just 98 runs while allowing 85. This includes multiple losses to the Boston Red Sox, and an embarrassing 7-0 loss to Oakland.
Things aren't good for the Yankees. It'll likely force them to try even harder during the MLB trade deadline, looking for some spark as they head into the back-half of the season. They'll need their future Hall of Fame first baseman to step up, though. Without his success, the team loses a key piece to their star-studded roster. One they may not be able to make up this season.
