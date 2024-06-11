Why This Star Slugger is Best Fit to Boost Yankees' Lineup at Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees have been a powerhouse this season with an MLB-best 47-21 record through their first 68 games.
But they will still be looking to enhance their roster ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. That's where future Hall of Fame executive Brian Cashman comes in with multiple decades of experience in this area, as well as an esteemed track record of pulling off big deals to strengthen his team for the stretch run.
This year, it appears that the Yankees will try to upgrade their bullpen and the corners of their infield due to some underperformance to this date.
The Athletics' MLB insider Ken Rosenthal and Yankees beat reporter Chris Kirschner published a piece on Monday, where they wrote it is "increasingly likely" in theory that the Yankees go after a first baseman or third baseman at the deadline.
Veteran infield duo Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu have dealt with injuries in the past year, and have both struggled mightily at the plate ever since. Oswaldo Cabrera has proven his worth as a super utility player, which is a role the Yankees would likely prefer to keep him in. So in some way, shape or form the Yankees will probably look into acquiring either a first baseman or third baseman from now until July 30 if Rizzo or LeMahieu do not turn things around offensively.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been linked to the Yankees as a rental possibility, but he is having a down year as well, is 36-years-old, and he wouldn't be a cheap add (making $26 million in 2024) on an already high payroll.
But there is another rental option, who is having a much better season, and is way cheaper: Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
Walker is in a bit of a slump currently with a .239 average, .299 on-base percentage and .731 OPS in his last 30 games. However, his overall numbers have been more than solid, .256/.344/.455 with a .799 OPS, 12 home runs and 41 RBIs in 66 games.
Walker, 33, is also the best defensive first baseman in the game right now, leading baseball with six OAA at his position this season. He is also coming off back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in 2022 and 2023.
Walker's home run totals are a bit down in 2024, but he eclipsed back-to-back 30-homer campaigns across the past two seasons. Insert him into a Yankee lineup with Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and his long ball numbers should increase, especially when hitting at Yankee Stadium.
The Diamondbacks are 31-35, but only 1.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. If they fall any further under .500, and are out of reach of making a real run to the playoffs, they could look to sell off Walker on an expiring deal if they can get a good prospect return.
Arizona won the NL pennant last year, but they have not looked like the same team in 2024. They still have time to get hot, but if things continue to trend in the same direction in the next month or so, the organization could realistically deal Walker at the deadline, and the Yankees look like a perfect match.