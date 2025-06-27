Yankees Pitchers Have Shot at MLB’s First Two Landmarks
The New York Yankees have not just one, but two pitchers absolutely dominating the league right now. In a recent game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Pinstripes secured a 7-1 win and Max Fried became the first pitcher to hit 10 wins this year. Fellow Yankee Carlos Rodón is right behind him, tied with Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal with nine wins in 2025.
Fried was characteristically humble when asked about the achievement.
“It’s cool, but we’re all here just trying to win games,” he said (h/t Yankees insider Bryan Hoch). “A lot of that is a credit to my teammates for scoring runs and putting me in that position. It’s nice, but it’s more of a team stat than an individual.”
Throughout his seven innings pitched on Wednesday night, Fried allowed just four hits and one unearned run, striking out seven batters. His ERA on the season is 1.92, second only to Houston Astros' right-hander Hunter Brown (1.78).
While Rodón's ERA is a bit higher, a 2.92 that makes him 20th in the league, his starts have been no less dominant. In Tuesday's game, which the Yankees lost 5-4 in an extra-inning heartbreaker, Rodón pitched six innings with just four hits and no runs (earned or otherwise).
It was an incredible performance in spite of the oppressive heat and humidity that has gripped much of the Midwest and Northeast. Manager Aaron Boone made the decision to pull Rodón after six innings, citing how tired he seemed.
"Usually I’m going back out, kind of thing, but I was huffing and puffing a little bit," Rodón said after the game. "Most situations I want the ball, but I could tell, I was gassed. They had some good at-bats, and some long at-bats. Just one of those days where the energy was coming out of me quick.”
