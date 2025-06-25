Yankees Place Catcher on Paternity List
Catcher J.C. Escarra will be absent from the New York Yankees' third game against the Cincinnati Reds tonight, to attend the birth of his first child.
According to MLB's Bryan Hoch, Escarra was expected to play tonight until his wife went into labor, and the team is unable to get another player to Cincinnati to sub for him with so little time before the game.
Escarra has been a success at catcher this season, giving a particularly solid performance against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, providing support to Clarke Schmidt through seven hitless innings and hitting a home run himself. Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave him a shoutout in a post-game interview.
“It was a great day for J.C.,” he said. “He’s been terrific all season for us behind the plate and we know what kind of hitter he is.”
Escarra has had a long road to the majors. He was first drafted in 2013 by the Mets but elected to go to college instead, playing catcher and first baseman for Florida International University. He was signed by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017 but never saw major league action and was released by the team in 2022.
The 30-year-old joined the Yankees on January 11, 2024 and made the Yankees Opening Day roster this season. He made his MLB debut in March against the Milwaukee Brewers, and has two runs this season with nine RBIs and a .246 batting average. He will be missed in tonight's game, but his community is excited for him.
Chris Kirschner of the Athletic posited that the couple may name their baby JC Escarra III.
