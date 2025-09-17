Yankees Playoff Scenario Changes After Wild Card Switch
The New York Yankees have all but secured a spot in the 2025 MLB post-season, but who would they face if the playoffs started today?
The current MLB Wild Card seeding works such that the top two teams per league, which in the AL are currently the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers, receive first-round byes and will not appear until the divisional round. The remaining four teams play three game series, with the third-best division winner facing off against the third place wild card, and the first and second-place wild card teams playing one another.
As it stands now, the Yankees have a firm grasp on the top AL Wild Card spot, seeding in at 4th place overall. Though their fiercest division rivals, the Boston Red Sox, had the fifth place spot for much of the season, they've recently been supplanted by the Houston Astros.
Were the playoffs to happen right now, the Yankees would play the Astros at Yankee Stadium in a three-game Wild Card series, while the Red Sox would take on the Seattle Mariners. If the Pinstripes were to win the Wild Card round, they'd move on to the divisional round and play the Blue Jays for a chance to make it to the AL Championship.
Boston has been a thorn in New York's side all season. Though the Yankees took home the series victory in the teams' latest matchups, their record improves to just 4-9 against their biggest nemesis. If the Red Sox are unable to claw back to the second Wild Card position (and fifth overall in the AL) it would be good news for a Yankees team trying to make it back to the World Series for the second year in a row.
Against the Astros this season, the Yankees are 3-3, losing an early season series but winning their most recent one. The Bronx Bombers will also most certainly receive the home field advantage as the team with the better record, which would be good news for a team whose offense can be overly reliant on home runs.
Beyond the Wild Card round is a different story, though. Unless something changes drastically for Toronto, who are four games ahead of the next-best Detroit Tigers, they'll have an opportunity to rest before the Yankees come to town for a best of five series. The Yankees are 5-8 against the Blue Jays, who are on a major hot streak. With just 11 games left in the regular season, things are heating up in the hunt for the playoffs.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!