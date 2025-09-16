Yankees Reliever Delivers Harsh Assessment of Himself
Luke Weaver wasn't happy with himself following the drubbing the Minnesota Twins laid on the New York Yankees. There was cause for it, as the once dependable Weaver, who played the role of the postseason fireman in 2024 and took over as closer for Devin Williams earlier this season, has been up and down all year. Last night was one of his down moments.
On the night Weaver got just one out after coming in the 7th inning, hoping to preserve Carlos Rodon's six innings of two-run ball to keep the Yankees in the game. Those hopes went down in flames as Weaver let up five earned runs in another bullpen meltdown. He gave up three hits and two walks.
Weaver started his night with a Trevor Larnach double. That was followed up by another double. This time, by Brooks Lee, after Weaver left a changeup down the heart of the plate, scoring Larnach. Weaver did himself no favors, quickly loading the bases after Lee's double.
His night got worse when, after a 3-2 count to Austin Martin, his 95.6 MPH fastball at the bottom of the zone was also crushed for the third double of the evening. This emptied the bases. At that point, the game was out of hand. The Yankees were down 6-0.
After the game, Weaver had an honest assessment of himself, as documented by Erik Boland of Newsday. He was his harshest critic, then explained what went wrong.
"That was trash," Weaver said of his implosion. "The body just wasn't on time, it wasn't aligned with what I was trying to execute and do. I felt like I was fighting myself the whole time. Mentally just trying to overcome it, have a good mindset, stay within myself, and those two things just weren't coming together."
Weaver entered the game with a 3.22 ERA, and that ballooned after his .1 innings of work. He now sits at a 3.97, with free agency looming. This was only the second time in Weaver's tenure with the Yankees that he gave up five earned runs. The last time he did so was on August 10, 2024, against the Texas Rangers.
It has been a rocky road for Weaver of late. He has surrendered runs in four of his last six starts. This came after a solid August, where he turned in a 1.23 ERA in 14.2 IP. It looked like he had turned Aaron Boone's proverbial corner, with a July that saw him bombarded by home runs, giving up five that month.
