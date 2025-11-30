Two Major Reasons Yankees Could Chase 'Japanese Babe Ruth'

The MLB offseason is well underway, and early free agent signings by the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have the New York Yankees under a microscope. The Yankees are reportedly after Tatsuya Imai in free agency, but another Japanese free agent should have their attention: Munetaka Murakami.

With the NPB, Murakami has primarily played third base, but is being considered as a first baseman in the MLB. He's also being considered the "Japanese Babe Ruth" by many. The Yankees would most likely use him at third or as a backup for first, and they have two good reasons to do it.

Better Bat at Third Base

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ryan McMahon, the Yankees' current plan at third base, was a trade deadline acquisition and continued to be an elite defender. He got a Gold Glove finalist nod for his excellence at third base with the Colorado Rockies and the Yankees in 2025, but his offense left a lot to be desired, slashing .214/ .312/ .381 with 20 home runs and finishing the season with the worst strikeout rate in the MLB (32.3%).

Murakami slashed .286/ .392/ .659 with 22 homers in 2025, and his K% was better, but may not translate to the MLB, at 28.6%. He finished third among the NPB's max exit velocities — a quality that will make him all the more attractive to the Yankees.

NPB 2025 max exit velocities of notable players (via NPB+)



Richard Sunagawa: 119.2 mph

Seiya Hosokawa: 117.0

Munetaka Murakami: 116.5

Teruaki Sato: 116.0

Chusei Mannami: 114.3

Kenta Bright: 114.3

Shugo Maki: 114.0

Kazuma Okamoto: 112.2

Shota Morishita: 111.6 — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) October 10, 2025

According to The Athletic's profile of Murakami, he fits better at first base in an MLB context, so the Yankees may pick him up as a backup option for third or first. He is 26 years old, the same age as current presumed everyday first baseman Ben Rice.

So the Blue Jays Can't Snag Him

The Blue Jays are also reportedly after Murakami, and they have reportedly scouted him "heavily". The Yankees fell dismally to the Blue Jays offense in this year's ALDS, and they could shore up the offense by pulling a bat out from under their most recent AL East nemesis. For the Blue Jays, Murakami would be joining an infield that includes World Series stars in Ernie Clement at third and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first.

"The team has scouted Murakami heavily in recent years and has an increased visibility and scouting initiative in the Pacific Rim," Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun wrote on the Blue Jays. "As Jays fans are well aware, they’ve also been involved in high-profile pursuits of Shohei Ohtani and, most recently, Roki Sasaki, both of whom signed with the Dodgers."

The Yankees are similarly interested in signing a Japanese star, and while their likeliest target remains Imai, the Yankees are still very open. The Yankees' batting lineup is already pretty lefty-heavy, however, which could be a deterrent to picking up another.

Murakami is 17th on The Athletic's big board of 50 top free agents, and he is projected to land an eight-year, $158.5 million contract (as estimated by Tim Britton). The Blue Jays have already made a major offseason move with the signing of pitcher Dylan Cease, and all eyes are on the Yankees for their next big move.

