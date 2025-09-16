Yankees' Aaron Judge Won't Reach 600 Home Runs?
It's been a September to remember for New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge. That's because the reigning American League MVP passed Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio on the Yankees' all-time home run list.
Judge has 48 home runs this season, pushing his career total to 363. So reaching 400 home runs seems pretty certain, as does 500, providing the 33-year-old can stay relatively healthy. But 600? That's another story, one that USA Today's Bob Nightengale isn't exactly sure will come to fruition.
"Judge turns 34 in April, and of the nine players who have hit 600 or more homers, all had at least 410 homers by the end of their age 33 season," Nightengale wrote.
On top of that, only seven players have hit at least 200 homers from their age 34 season until the end of their career, according to Nightengale.
- Barry Bonds: 351
- Hank Aaron: 274
- Rafael Palmeiro: 255
- Babe Ruth: 244
- David Ortiz: 224
- Albert Pujols: 211
- Willie Mays: 207
Judge certainly seems capable of that kind of production, providing his body doesn't give way. The seven-time All-Star spent time this season on the injured list with a sprained elbow. He missed a chunk of time two years ago after crashing into an outfield wall.
Certainly moving Judge to full-time designated hitter would increase his chances of joining the 600 club. But as long as Giancarlo Stanton remains on the Yankees roster, Judge is mostly relegated to playing in the outfield. According to Spotrac, Stanton is under contract for two more seasons, with the Yankees holding a club option for 2028.
As for Judge, his next milestone seems to be off in the distance. Hitting No. 400 is a real possibility for 2026. But the next name on the Yankees' home run list is Lou Gehrig at 493. Even though Judge has hit at least 48 home runs in three of the last four seasons, closing the gap on Gehrig could take another three years.
That said, Judge can put his name in the Yankees record book this if he slugs two more home runs before this season ends. That would make Judge only the second player in pinstripes to hit at least 50 home runs in four seasons. You may have heard of the first guy to do it: Babe Ruth.
