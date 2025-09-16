Yankees Predicted to Make Surprising Playoff Decision
The New York Yankees are still trying to fight their way to the top of the American League East, surpassing the Toronto Blue Jays before the playoffs. But with October around the corner and a firm grasp on the AL Wild Card lead, the team may be starting to round out their postseason focus.
Part of that will be choosing who's on their playoff roster. And with plenty of trade deadline moves that were made over the summer, there are decisions to make for New York. One, could come as a bit of a surprise when manager Aaron Boone makes it.
NJ.com's Max Goodman laid out his prediction for the Yankees postseason roster that included some surprises, especially in the bullpen. When it comes to the starting pitchers, he chose the expected: Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried. But on the reliever end, he left off a few names that arrived not too long ago.
Goodman chose David Bednar, Fernando Cruz, Luke Weaver, Devin Williams, Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren as the relievers New York will carry into the playoffs, leaving trade deadline acquisitions Camilo Doval and Jake Bird off the team.
"That would be an unexpected result for the Yankees with Doval and Bird both coming over at the trade deadline this summer, but Doval has been disappointing and unreliable since he was acquired from the Giants while Bird has been in Triple-A since his miserable first impression in a Yankees uniform," Goodman wrote.
The emergence of Schlittler means the Yankees will want to ride the hotter hands heading into the postseason. Warren has been their best rookie and even if Devin Williams and Luke Weaver have struggled at different points this season, they make the most sense to give a shot to.
So, Bird and Doval will likely - if Goodman is correct - find themselves on the outside looking in this postseason. A decision that will only be determined to be right or wrong in the coming months.
